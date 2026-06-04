How LeBron James Is Spending His Offseason Amidst Retirement Speculation

LeBron James saw the 2025-26 NBA season end with a second-round playoff loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Los Angeles Lakers player then kicked off the offseason with a trip to Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to photos taken by Getty Images, the NBA veteran attended the opening weekend of the Omnia Dayclub at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. He and wife Savannah took part in a celebration at the club alongside numerous other high-profile celebrity guests.

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TMZ reports that the list of attendees also included Mehcad Brooks, Wilmer Valderrama, Shay Mitchell, Zoey Deutch, Sofia Vergara, and Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble.

James reportedly spent the day in a VIP cabana while chatting it up with a variety of fellow attendees.

This trip to Las Vegas took place as many wondered about James’ future in the NBA. He just finished his 23rd season, which meant that he immediately faced questions about retirement.

Will James return for his 24th season of professional basketball? Will he choose to leave his shoes on the court and move onto the next chapter of his life?

He hasn’t provided any major comments about the situation, but Polymarket traders have made their opinions known.

The chances of James retiring moved to 36% in December 2025 when the Lakers were only 24 games into the season. The chances fell to 9.5% in early January before moving back up to 35%.

The chances of retirement currently stand at 11% as of June 4. The majority of traders believe that James will ultimately return while continuing a record-setting career.

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James, 41, has played in the NBA since the 2003-04 season. He has suited up for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers over his career while winning four championships and being named MVP four times.

James has set 40 records during his career. This includes being the all-time leader in minutes played (61,030), points, games played (1,622), field goals (15,961), and points (43,440).

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