Here’s Why Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton Are Being Surrounded By Sand

As presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump watch tonight's election results, giant dump trucks filled with sand are surrounding their buildings.



Clinton, at the Javits Center, and Trump, at Trump Tower, sit inside their buildings, anxiously waiting to see who will become the next president of the United States of America. But no matter who wins tonight, many officials are expecting riots and violence on some level. So they're creating a physical barrier made of sand.

(Photo: USA Today)

While the trucks filled with sand can easily stop small arms fire from handguns and rifles, it's primary goal is to add an extra layer of protection in the event of a bomb threat. The sand would absorb much of the explosive blast and keep the occupants of the respective buildings safe.

The security measures go to show just how hight tensions are rising as America braces to hear who will take President Obama's place in the Oval Office.

Row of heavy dump trucks filled with sand are providing a protective barrier for Trump Tower on #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/d2ZeO7OW8u — New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) November 8, 2016

Same kind of Dump Trucks protecting Hillary Clinton's location tonight #Elections2016 pic.twitter.com/iNMXunDAnP — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 8, 2016

[ H/T USA Today ]