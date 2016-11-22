Here’s Everything Donald Trump Plans Do In The First 100 Days As President

By Brent McCluskey

President-elect Donald Trump issued a statement detailing an update on his transition and 100-day plan for when he officially takes the White House.

"I would like to provide the American people with an update on the White House transition and a policy plans for the first 100 days," President-elect Trump said on Twitter.

In his effort to "put America first," President-elect Trump intends to:

  • Withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership
  • Cancel "job-killing restrictions" on shale energy and clean coal
  • Reduce regulations overall
  • Develop a comprehensive plan to protect America's infrastructure from cyber attacks and all attacks in general
  • Investigate all abuses of Visa programs
  • Impose a five-year ban on lobbying

MORE DONALD TRUMP: Was That A Trump-Walker On The Walking Dead? / Alec Baldwin Fires Back At Trump's SNL Criticism / Trump Complains About SNL Skit

0comments

What do you think of President-elect Trump's 100-day plan?

[ H/T Twitter / @realDonaldTrump ]

Start the Conversation

of