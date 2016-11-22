Here’s Everything Donald Trump Plans Do In The First 100 Days As President
President-elect Donald Trump issued a statement detailing an update on his transition and 100-day plan for when he officially takes the White House.
"I would like to provide the American people with an update on the White House transition and a policy plans for the first 100 days," President-elect Trump said on Twitter.
In his effort to "put America first," President-elect Trump intends to:
- Withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership
- Cancel "job-killing restrictions" on shale energy and clean coal
- Reduce regulations overall
- Develop a comprehensive plan to protect America's infrastructure from cyber attacks and all attacks in general
- Investigate all abuses of Visa programs
- Impose a five-year ban on lobbying
.@transition2017 update and policy plans for the first 100 days. pic.twitter.com/HTgPXfPWeJ— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2016
MORE DONALD TRUMP: Was That A Trump-Walker On The Walking Dead? / Alec Baldwin Fires Back At Trump's SNL Criticism / Trump Complains About SNL Skit
0comments
What do you think of President-elect Trump's 100-day plan?
[ H/T Twitter / @realDonaldTrump ]