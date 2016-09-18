Here’s A List Of All The NFL Players That Protested The National Anthem In Week 2
Colin Kapernick started a movement when he first knelt during the national anthem in a sign of silent protest against social injustice. Since then, many in the NFL have followed his lead, refusing to place to their hands over their hearts during the song.
Now, it's Week 2, and the list of protestors is growing quickly. Here's everyone who protested in Week 2:
San Francisco 49ers:
Colin Kaepernick - Quarterback
Eric Reid - Safety
Antonie Bethea - Safey
Eli Harold - Linebacker
Rashard Robinson - Cornerback
Jaquiski Tartt - Safety
Miami Dolphins:
Arian Foster - Running back
Kenny Stils - Wide receiver
Michael Thomas - Safety
Tennessee Titans:
Jason McCourty - Cornerback
Jurrell Casey - Defensive tackle
Dener Broncos:
Brandon Marshall - Linebacker
Los Angeles Rams:
Robert Quinn - Defensive end
San Diego Chargers:
Joe Barksdale - Offensive lineman0comments
Chris Hairston - Offensive lineman
[ H/T ESPN ]