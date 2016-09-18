Here’s A List Of All The NFL Players That Protested The National Anthem In Week 2

(Photo: ESPN)

Colin Kapernick started a movement when he first knelt during the national anthem in a sign of silent protest against social injustice. Since then, many in the NFL have followed his lead, refusing to place to their hands over their hearts during the song.

Now, it's Week 2, and the list of protestors is growing quickly. Here's everyone who protested in Week 2:

San Francisco 49ers:

Colin Kaepernick - Quarterback

Eric Reid - Safety

Antonie Bethea - Safey

Eli Harold - Linebacker

Rashard Robinson - Cornerback

Jaquiski Tartt - Safety

Miami Dolphins:

Arian Foster - Running back

Kenny Stils - Wide receiver

Michael Thomas - Safety

Tennessee Titans:

Jason McCourty - Cornerback

Jurrell Casey - Defensive tackle

Dener Broncos:

Brandon Marshall - Linebacker

Los Angeles Rams:

Robert Quinn - Defensive end

San Diego Chargers:

Joe Barksdale - Offensive lineman

Chris Hairston - Offensive lineman

[ H/T ESPN ]