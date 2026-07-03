Golden State Warriors’ Championship Odds Revealed Amidst LeBron James Rumors, Draymond Green Opt-Out

The Golden State Warriors appear most interested in reloading rather than rebuilding ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season.

Steph Curry, 38, is of course returning for an 18th season, Steve Kerr remains head coach, and Draymond Green, though he recently opted out of his contract, is expected to resign with the team for his 15th season.

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Green’s recent opt-out has fueled a pair of rumors that go hand-in-hand. One that’s been all but stated as fact by Green himself is that he opted out of his $27.6 million player option in order to give Golden State more cap space so they can sign the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, LeBron James. Fittingly, James told the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this week that he’ll be signing elsewhere to continue his career. James is good friends with both Curry and Green.

James’ decision to leave LA, combined with Green’s contract maneuver have made the Warriors a popular pick on the Polymarket to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy – awarded to the NBA’s league champion – at the conclusion of next season.

Per Polymarket, the Warriors are trading at 4% to win the title. That number might seem low, but it’s currently being traded as the seventh most-likely outcome. Golden State shares the 4% likelihood with the Toronto Raptors and Denver Nuggets.

All three trail Boston, Miami, Philadelphia, New York, San Antonio and Oklahoma City amongst bettors.

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A week ago, prior to Green’s contract move and James’ latest decision, Golden State was trading at just over 1%. The possibility of James joining former rivals Curry, Green and Kerr has shifted the betting market.

Whether James, who averaged 20.9 points in his 23rd season, remains to be seen. If he does, it’ll send shockwaves through not only the Polymarket, but the league. James, of course, faced off with the Warriors in four consecutive NBA Finals as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. James’ team went 1-3 in those matchups.

Maybe as he embarks on a record-setting 24th season his thought process is: if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.



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