Emily Ratajkowski Spills Out Of White Bikini In Miami

Actress and model Emily Ratajkowski is spending some time relaxing in sunny Miami right now, as evident by a new Bikini-clad Instagram photo she shared.

Miami ✈️ A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 7, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

Rocking a little, white two-piece bathing suit, the 25-year-old spills out the bottom of her top as she stands on the beach, holding a sun-blocking straw hat.

Ratajkowski has spent her career splitting time between modeling and acting, having been featured on over two dozen magazine covers, and starring in a handful of films and TV shows. She even currently has 3 films in production.

Her next film scheduled to be released is In Darkness, which is a thriller about a blind musician who “hears a murder committed in the apartment upstairs from hers that sends her down a dark path into London’s gritty criminal underworld.”

Natalie Dormer and Ed Skrein, both Game of Thrones alumni, will co-star with her in that film.

Just a few months ago Emily’s iCloud was hacked and personal nude photos of her were leaked to the internet.

The hacker had reached out to a reporter in order to try and exclusively sell the images to which the reporter refused and stated to the public, “To be clear, this wasn’t footage of a randy star salivating at the mouth wanging their bits about while fishing for a random on Skype for a sex sesh. This was private stuff, sent between two people.”

With so much going on in her life, Ratajkowski has clearly earned a Miami beach vacation.

