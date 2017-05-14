Diamondbacks Catcher Chris Iannetta Takes 93 MPH Fastball To The Face

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Chris Iannetta remains under evaluation Saturday after he was hit in the face by a pitch Friday, according to the team.

Leading off the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Iannetta appeared to turn into the pitch, a 93 mph fastball from reliever Johnny Barbato.

Iannetta remained facedown in the dirt for several minutes, and blood was dripping off his face as trainers attended to him. He was able to walk off the field with help, holding a cloth to his face.

The Diamondbacks announced that Iannetta received stitches in his upper lip and suffered a couple fractured teeth and a nose fracture.

Chris Iannetta recibe un bolazo en la cara a 93 MPH. 😱🤕 #MLB ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/5oCyDwwzqS — All Sport News (@All_SportNews) May 13, 2017

The Pirates player who threw that pitch, Johnny Barbato, said he felt awful about it and that he’d try to reach out to make sure Iannetta is all right. Per MLB.com:

“I was trying to get a fastball up and in,” Barbato said. “Just got away. Obviously wasn’t on purpose or anything. I think I felt worse than anyone in the stadium at the time. Just got in there a little too much, just got away from me. Definitely relieving when he can get up on his own and walk off. Going to try to reach out to him and make sure he’s all right.”

Manager Torey Lovullo said Iannetta received a CT scan and went through concussion protocol, and the results for both were negative.

Lovullo also said even with a broken nose and fractured teeth, Iannetta is “remarkably upbeat,” which is fantastic news.

