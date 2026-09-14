Update on a Major Mets Pitcher Who Is Currently Injured

New York Mets pitcher Devin Williams isn’t ready to call it a season just yet.

Despite the Mets being nowhere near the postseason – they’re an NL East-worst 69-80 heading into Monday – Williams would like to return to the mound this season.

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The pitcher, who signed with New York last offseason for $51 million over three years, has been on the injured list since early August with a strained shoulder.

Late last week he told the New York Post, “It’s all moving in the right direction. I think we’re in a good spot.” Williams, who is expected to be the Mets’ closer long-term, added, “It’s all about getting built back up now.”

To this point, Williams has made 42 appearances with New York. He has three wins, two losses and 16 saves to go along with a 4.66 ERA and 51 strikeouts. Before joining the Mets, Williams spent one season with the cross-town Yankees, which was proceeded by six with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 31-year-old was named the National League Rookie of the Year in 2020 and an All-Star with the Brewers in back-to-back seasons (2022 and 2023).

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Should he return to the team for the final month of the season, he’ll rejoin a squad that must now be turning the page to the 2027 campaign. New York has just a 1% chance of pulling off a miracle and making a run at this year’s playoffs. At least that’s how Polymarket bettors see it.

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By comparison, the division-leading Philadelphia Phillies have a 97% chance of playing October baseball.

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Assuming the Mets fail to shock the world and make an unprecedented run to the postseason this year, Williams will miss the postseason for the first time since 2022. Over the prior three seasons, Williams has pitched in seven playoff contests (3 with Milwaukee, 4 with the Yankees), recording one win, one loss, six strikeouts and six walks.

His next chance to add to those numbers is likely next fall.

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