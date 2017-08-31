Demi Lovato Gets Candid About One Of The Toughest Chapters In Her Life

It’s hard to believe that Demi Lovato wasn’t always the “confident” young woman that she is today.

In an exclusive with Entertainment Tonight, Lovato opened up about a time when she thought she “wasn’t going to work again” in Hollywood.

“I feel like I went through a lot of stuff growing up, and I went through some challenges and obstacles,” the 24-year-old explained.

Even though she landed her first TV role at just 10 years old, she tells ET‘s Katie Krause about one of her toughest chapters where she felt like she “wasn’t going to work again.”

The former Disney star has been candid about her troubles in the spotlight, especially completing rehab in 2011. But she says overcoming those issues helped her find her “purpose” in life.

“I overcame those struggles [and] it actually gave me more of a… I found my purpose through it all,” she said. “That was kind of my story.”

Lovato’s career today is at a solid place and one that couldn’t be any hotter. Spilling a few details about her upcoming album, she shares how she is hoping to go in a different direction with her album.

“I want to go more soulful, so we’ll see what that ends up turning out like,” she revealed. “I’m still in the process of writing and finding the inspiration behind it so we’ll see.”

