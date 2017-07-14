Cops Caught on Video Letting Girls Twerk on Their Patrol Car

A lot of police officers are trying very hard these days to bridge the social divide that’s arisen between them and the citizens they valiantly protect every day. Some of them are volunteering more of their time in community projects, and others just try to find opportunities throughout the day to brighten up lives wherever possible.

In Rochester, New York, however, a couple of officers took it upon themselves to help rebuild the department’s relationship with the city’s residents by letting some women let loose and twerk all their police cruiser, and it was all caught on camera.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the video uploaded to YouTube, a group of about 4 women is seen twerking and dancing all over the police car, and one of them even climbs up on it. Reportedly, the women were unable to get into a nearby nightclub and asked the officers if they could dance BY the car, not ON the car.

Michael Ciminelli, the Rochester Police Chief, was not thrilled with what happened and released this statement:

“We, as leaders of the Department, hold the Rochester Police Department, its uniform and its symbols in the highest regard. We expect all our officers to do the same. Our professionalism, both on- and off-duty are a reflection of all police officers. Although the RPD personnel did not intend for this to occur, the result was an inappropriate and unacceptable image for the Rochester Police Department. This matter has already been addressed accordingly. I don’t think it was targeted or out of disrespect, they just thought it was going to be funny if we do this. None of us found it funny.”

Ralph Gagliano, of the Rochester police union, said in a statement: “We’re constantly being told it’s important to interact with the public. It was appropriate how he reacted to the situation. His intention was to allow these girls to take a photo in front of the car. They decided to carry on and bring attention to themselves.”

The rouge twerkers have not been identified at this time.

See More:

[H/T: BroBible]

——–

Want the chance to win one of Logan’s claws thanks to Regal & IMAX? Click the here or the image below to enter!