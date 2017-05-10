Brad Pitt Shows A Glimpse Of New Motorcycle Tattoo

Brad Pitt appears to be sporting fresh new ink. The 53-year-old actor showed off a hint of his new tattoo as he walked out of an art studio in Los Angeles Tuesday.

The Allied actor sported a white t-shirt and dark denim pants as he emerged from the studio in the Frogtown neighborhood.

Pitt debuted the new tattoo, which is located on his left bicep, in his GQ Style cover shoot. The new ink is of the front of a motorcycle, with focus on the wheel.

As previously reported, Pitt got very candid in his GQ interview, discussing his divorce from Angelina Jolie and much more. He also shared that his new sculpting hobby has helped him concentrate during the difficult time.

“I’m making everything. I’m working with clay, plaster, rebar, wood. Just trying to learn the materials,” he told the magazine. “You know, I surprise myself. … I find vernacular in what you can make, rather than giving a speech. I find voice there, that I need.”

