Mark Your Calendar, Brad Paisley is Coming to Netflix in New Special This Summer

Brad Paisley is venturing into new territory come August 15th and we cannot wait. The “I’m Gonna Miss Her” crooner debuts a new comedy special airing exclusively on Netflix.

Titled Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo, Paisley announced the exciting news in a video post on Facebook . The hour-long special will not only feature the hilarious Paisley, but also special guests Nate Bargatze, John Heffron, Jon Reep, Sarah Tiana and Mike E. Winfield. Even Baywatch star David Hasselhoff, who also co-stars in Paisley’s “Last Time for Everything” video, and Reba McEntire will also make appearances in the special.

Paisley paid homage to his beloved city by filming the special during two shows at Zanies Comedy Club Nashville as part of the Wild West Comedy Festival.

While it may come as a surprise to some fans that the singer is interested in comedy, it actually makes plenty of sense. During his nine-year tenure hosting the CMA Awards alongside Carrie Underwood, he showcased that signature quick wit every year.

Will you be tuning in on August 15th?

Photo credit: Getty / Richard Gabriel Ford / Contributor

