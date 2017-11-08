Watch as Blake Shelton, Little Big Town Take on Haters in Hilarious ‘Mean Tweets’ Video

Jimmy Kimmel knows the perfect way to knock stars right back down to reality…with “Mean Tweets.”

The music-focused edition of the Jimmy Kimmel Live segment, featured country and pop fan-favorites like Blake Shelton, Little Big Town, Kelly Clarkson, Ed Sheeran, Lionel Richie, and more reading harsh insults about themselves posted by people on Twitter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

MORE: Blake Shelton Throws Shade at Fellow ‘The Voice’ Coach Adam Levine

Grammy winner Meghan Trainor was first up in the video with: “Meghan Trainor is like if the sassy girl you used to work with at Express just randomly had a singing career,” the 22-year-old read. That is about as tame as the tweets get. Kelly Clarkson’s had to do with a bathroom break, where as Shelton’s was filled with too many expletives to write out in this article.

At least (most) of these musicians have a good sense of humor!

Photo: Twitter / @CMTCanada

Related:

Blake Shelton Opens up About His ‘Explosive Relationship’ With Adam Levine

Adam Levine Shares How He Really Feels About Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Relationship

Watch: ‘The Voice’ Coaches Wish Adam Levine a Happy Birthday in the Best Way Possible