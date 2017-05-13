Blac Chyna Risked Stealing The Show From A Bride With Revealing Wedding Dress

Although Blac Chyna‘s wedding to baby daddy Rob Kardashian is up in the air, the model did not hesitate to make a statement with her look at a friend’s nuptials on Friday.

The 29-year-old model showed to the wedding wearing a plunging, full length black gown for her friend Kendra Johnson.

Chyna wore her blonde hair in a ponytail to make sure nothing got in the way of her low neckline.

She took to Instagram sharing a few pics of her time at the wedding. The first shows her in the back of a car. She captioned the pic, “Sitting.” Then she shared a photo of herself with the bride and gave the caption, “Congrats Mrs. Cooksey @kendrasboutique.”

Meanwhile, Chyna had just finished celebrating her 29th birthday before making her way to the wedding.

The model recently showed off one of her very expensive birthday gifts — a red 488 Ferrari Spider. She didn’t say who the gift was from, but the sporty vehicle retails at a whopping $273,000.

Chyna captured the machine from every angle and even snapped her four-year-old son King Cairo playing in it.

