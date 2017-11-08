‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Mayim Bialik Freaked Out Fans With This Tweet

Mayim Bialik sent the Big Bang Theory fans into a massive panic after she tweeted about the wildly popular CBS sitcom coming to an end. The 41-year-old actress took to social media on Tuesday night to reveal a cast photo in which she explained that a decade of the show has now passed.

Emotional night/month/year/season. A decade of big bang ended tonight. pic.twitter.com/EKNmCuf2ft — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) April 26, 2017

The mother of two tweeted the photo with the caption: "Emotional night/month/year/season. A decade of big bang ended tonight."

After posting this message on social media, Bialik's tweet was met with a swift and frantic response from her fans.

The loyal BBT audience instantly replied to Mayim Bialik's message with a slew of memes and devastated responses. Judging by the reaction, it's clear to see that fans will be absolutely wrecked when the series concludes.