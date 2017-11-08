‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Mayim Bialik Freaked Out Fans With This Tweet
Mayim Bialik sent the Big Bang Theory fans into a massive panic after she tweeted about the wildly popular CBS sitcom coming to an end. The 41-year-old actress took to social media on Tuesday night to reveal a cast photo in which she explained that a decade of the show has now passed.
Emotional night/month/year/season. A decade of big bang ended tonight. pic.twitter.com/EKNmCuf2ft— Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) April 26, 2017
The mother of two tweeted the photo with the caption: "Emotional night/month/year/season. A decade of big bang ended tonight."
After posting this message on social media, Bialik's tweet was met with a swift and frantic response from her fans.
The loyal BBT audience instantly replied to Mayim Bialik's message with a slew of memes and devastated responses. Judging by the reaction, it's clear to see that fans will be absolutely wrecked when the series concludes.
@missmayim NOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/2HNJwt9PSR— boezo (@rikersglow) April 26, 2017
@missmayim I nearly dropped dead thinking you meant it was the last ever season? pic.twitter.com/Sq2C9NoPbl— Megan Depp (@monroemegs) April 26, 2017
Many of the fans that saw Mayim Bialik's tweet were unaware of the news that The Big Bang Theory was renewed for two more seasons earlier this year.
While the show is set to march on into its 11th and 12th seasons, Mayim Bialik and her co-star Melissa Rauch, who portrays Bernadette Rostenkowski, held out for more money. The original five cast members – Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kunal Nayyar, Simon Helberg, and Kaley Cuoco – already signed contracts with the studio. However, Bialik and Rauch wanted to rake in extra cash for what will likely be the final two seasons of the sitcom.0comments
While Bialik did not respond directly to her followers that were mistakenly freaking out about the show ending, other fans made sure to reassure everyone that Big Bang Theory has two more seasons coming.
@missmayim Mayim! You just sent me into panic mode thinking BBT wasn't renewed! Bad girl!— Alyssa Grabowski (@freealyssa) April 26, 2017
[H/T Radio Times, Twitter: Mayim Bialik]