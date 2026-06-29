Beloved Yankees Player Returns to Roster 1 Year After Injury

The long road back is complete for New York Yankees player Oswaldo Cabrera. He has officially returned to Major League Baseball more than a year after a gruesome injury.

The Yankees recalled Cabrera from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of the calendar turning to July. The team made the transaction as Ryan McMahon went on the Injured List with a Peritonsillar abscess.

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Cabrera had not played in the majors since May 2025 when he suffered a serious injury. He headed toward home plate during a game against the Mariners, but he had to go wide to avoid Cal Raleigh’s tag.

As Cabrera tried to slow his momentum, his left ankle buckled. He remained on the ground as the medical staff tended to him. He ultimately left in an ambulance.

Cabrera fractured his left ankle and sustained ligament damage in this injury. He recovered but started the 2026 season in the minors.

“He’s worked incredibly hard to overcome a really tough injury,” manager Aaron Boone said before Cabrera’s first game back in the Yankees lineup.

“He’s done it with grace and class and hard work, all while being Oswaldo, which is one of those people that makes the room better when he’s around.”

The Venezuelan made his first official majors appearance since the injury on Sunday night against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. He laid down a sacrifice bunt that led to two Yankees runs, but he also showed some rust with a fielding error.

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Cabrera’s return comes as the Yankees push to take back the American League East. The New York-based team had the lead earlier this season, but the Tampa Bay Rays now have a one-game lead.

Despite the move down the standings, the Yankees still remain the favorite to represent the American League in the World Series.

Polymarket traders list the Yankees ahead of other American League heavy-hitters with a 32% chance to reach the World Series. The Mariners are second at 21%.

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The Rays sit at 10% despite taking the lead in the American League East. The Rangers at 7% and the Blue Jays at 6% round out the top five.

The Royals and Twins have the worst odds to win the American League. They both sit at 1% as the end of June approaches.

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