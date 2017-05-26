Bella Hadid Suffers Yet Another Wardrobe Malfunction

There are a few things Bella Hadid seems to do quite often on the red carpet. The first is slaying her look and the second is suffering a wardrobe malfunction.

Thursday the model headed to the glitzy amfAR Gala at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc during the annual film festival, where she sported not one, but two lingerie-flashing ensembles.

The 20-year-old first rocked a sheer white number by Ralph and Russo with intricate adornments, yet the slash on the gown flashed her lingerie, shortly before she changed into a golden gown and suffered the exact same malfunction.

On the first beaded and jeweled gown, one strap sat on her slender shoulder, while the other cascaded neatly off her frame to best flaunt even more skin. She added height to her already staggering stature with the addition of silver heels complete with a racy tie at the ankle.

Bella pulled her hair into a tight bun on top of her head to make the most of her features and flawless bone structure. Her make-up was minimal as she smudged a silver eyeliner in the corner of her eyes and a pink gloss on her lip.

Despite becoming something of a connoisseur in risque splits, she still seemed to battle with the racy slash which showed off the entirety of her leg.

Last year, Bella stole the show at the Unknown Girl premiere as she sported a red gown which showed off her endless legs, cleavage and ultimately her lingerie when she unwittingly flashed the world’s press.

She admitted after the appearance that wearing the gown was “a bit scary” yet she was delighted to have “so much nice feedback which was exciting.”

Bella is certainly becoming the queen of the racy red carpet looks, although she admitted with her first foray into her saucy Cannes vibes was a struggle.

