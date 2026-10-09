Baltimore Ravens Polymarket Odds Revealed Amidst Lamar Jackson Injury

Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson enters the weekend as questionable to play after suffering an injury last week.

Jackson left Baltimore’s Week Four home game against Tennessee, a Ravens win, at halftime after hurting his ankle and did not return. He did so after throwing for 222 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions while also adding 20 yards via the ground.

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The sprained ankle has caused Jackson, a two-time league MVP, to miss practice all week, leaving his status for Sunday’s night game against the Falcons looking bleak. Jackson could certainly play without any practice, though it’s rare that a player suits up on Sundays without having taken any practice reps throughout the work week.

Should Jackson sit versus Atlanta, Tyler “Snoop” Huntley would get the start under center. Though he’s not Jackson – no one is – Huntley has the confidence of first-year Baltimore head coach Jesse Minter. “I think the system of our offense and what we do does not have to change a whole lot ,” Minter said earlier this week during media availability.

“ … Obviously, Lamar’s magic is what it is. He is the best quarterback in the league for a reason,” Minter continued. “But we have a lot of confidence in Snoop if that is the way it goes. … [I’m] excited about that if that is the way it goes for (Huntley) to go out there and play really well.”

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Despite Jackson’s injury, Polymarket bettors haven’t lost much faith in the Ravens. Bettors are currently trading the Ravens at 57% to win the AFC North division. That’s tops amongst the division’s four teams. The Ravens are the clear favorite ahead of Cincinnati (27%), Cleveland (10%) and Pittsburgh (9%). Entering Week Five, Cleveland and Baltimore are tied for the division lead with identical 3-1 records.

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Whether Jackson returns this weekend or later, he’ll return to the offense having thrown for 967 yards and six touchdowns in less than four full games.

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