Ariel Winter Reveals Cleavage-Filled St. Patrick’s Day Kiss Video

Ariel Winter celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by treating her followers on Instagram to a video that showed her blowing a kiss to the camera while showing off some serious cleavage.

Happy #stpatricksday from China❤☘️

The 19-year-old actress captioned the clip: “Happy #stpatricksday from China.”

The brief video shows the brunette beauty wearing a white top with a plunging neckline that puts her busty build on full display. Ariel clearly wasn’t going to be pinched for not wearing green on St. Patricks’ Day as she let her eye-catching green bra sneak out from under her sweater. Winter also added a festive green clover emoji, and strategically placed it on the video to appear as if it was resting on her right hand.

The skin-filled post was a smash hit with Ariel Winter’s loyal fans on social media. In less than six hours, Winter’s video racked up more than 236k views and more than 58k likes.

This isn’t the first time that the Kiss Kiss Bang Bang vet has shown off her body on social media this week. On Thursday, Winter shared a jaw-dropping video that flaunted her curvy derriere.

The stunning images show Ariel donning a one-piece swimsuit that showcased her enviable physique. Winter’s booty is the center of attention in the high-waisted getup as she was filmed striking various seductive poses. Her wavy tresses flowed down her back and danced in the breeze as she hung out on a hilltop overlooking the sunlit city.

She captioned the clip: “#tbt to summer and long hair.”

#tbt to summer and long hair

Despite the fact that has shared a slew of steamy photos on social media in recent weeks, Ariel Winter has opened up about how she was bullied for her body shape when she was younger. During an interview on The View, she spoke out about how she has learned to block out the haters.

“I struggled for many years with my own confidence with myself,” Winter said. “It was a really long journey to find that confidence, and I think it’s really important because there are tons of young girls, young boys, people that are older than me, that don’t really have a lot of people to look up to that are outspoken about things like that.”

