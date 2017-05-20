Ariel Winter Busts Out Of Tiny Top And Daisy Dukes

Ariel Winter might have recently made a dramatic change to her hair color, but based on her recent Instagram post, her outfits haven’t changed all that much. The Modern Family star showed off her physique with a pair of incredibly short shorts partnered with a tight top with all of the buttons unbuttoned.

bb 🍒 thanks to @ninezeroone ❤️ A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 20, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

The 19-year-old thanked the salon in the caption of her Instagram post, partnering it with an emoji of bright red cherries.

Winter has made another pretty drastic change to her lifestyle recently, as she moved in with her boyfriend Levi Meaden.

During a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Winter detailed what her life is like now that her 29-year-old boyfriend has moved into her $1.5 million house.

“I do have my own house. Last year I bought my first house, which was really exciting for me,” she explained.

Kimmel questioned how the chores broke down between the two, inquiring, “Are you out mowing the lawn and cooking and doing all the stuff you do when you own a house?”

“My boyfriend and I live together, and he cooks. I can’t cook at all. He takes care of all that handy stuff, he’s great, he does all that,” Winter said. “I can bake a pie occasionally. Pumpkin and apple, I baked those two the other day. They were edible.”

When speaking with Entertainment Tonight she explained in even more detail how things were going with Meaden.

“I’m like the worst ‘wifely’ person,” Winter explained. “Like I said, I bake those pies, he does everything else. It’s great.”

She also explained how much she loves using services in which others deliver food to you like Postmates, admitting, “I ordered eight limes the other day. Just eight limes.”

As she’s getting older, Winter is also considering expanding her skill set outside of just the acting world, considering pursuing enrolling at UCLA.

“I wouldn’t give up acting. I love being an actress, I think it’s great,” said Winter about pulling double duty. “But I definitely want to have another skill because I could work today and then never work a day in my life…and if I have a backup plan, I’ll be set.”

