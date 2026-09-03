Former NFL Player Alphonso Smith Jr. Dies by Suicide at 40



Alphonso Smith Jr., a record-setting defensive back at Wake Forest who later played in the NFL, has died by suicide.

Smith was 40-years-old.

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Per TMZ, Smith passed away via suicide on Wednesday, September 2 while in Florida. Prior to his death, the ex-player posted a troubling message on Facebook, reading: “Do not cry for me! I tried everything in my power to fight the demons behind the ones that someone put into ME! I did not want to be that WAY!”

Smith’s post continued: “I know I have disappointed so many folks. This is a DEMON in me! But not only me! It’s EVERYONE! I have HURT so many! I needed help & did not get it!”

The post later commented that Smith was “sorry” and he repeatedly referred to himself as a “coward.” Upon apologizing to his family and friends, Smith went on to write that “an older lady” did something to him when he was little and he “did the same onto others.”

He concluded his social media post by asking for prayers, including to those he affected and then wrote, “I am the WORST & I pray my soul rest in heaven for my heart is pure, but my BRAIN & experience is MESSED UP!! … I’m SORRY! THIS IS IT.”

After an All-American career at Wake Forest University where he set an ACC record with 21 career interceptions (a record that still stands), Smith was drafted 37th overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2009 NFL Draft. He spent his rookie season in Denver before being traded to the Detroit Lions with whom he spent three seasons. Throughout his 42-game pro career, Smith Jr. snagged eight interceptions, recorded 88 total tackles and scored two touchdowns. Following his career, he was inducted into the Wake Forest University Hall of Fame and briefly coached high school football in his hometown of Pahokee, Florida.



If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available