Allison Williams Catches Heat From Twitter For Making ‘Playful Racist Jokes’ At MTV Awards

Get Out star Allison Williams has drawn fire from fans after delivering several racism-themed jokes at the 2017 Movie & TV Awards.

The actress, who also starred as Marnie on HBO’s Girls, presented the award for Best Kiss alongside her Get Out co-star Lil Rel Howery. As a part of the presentation, the two performed a bit about how her terrifying, racist role in the high-grossing horror film has affected her in real life.

“Ever since the movie came out, for the last couple of months,” she said before Howery interrupted.

“Black dudes don’t mess with you,” Howery said. He played up the situation by pretending to scared of Williams.

As Daily Mail points out, she then goes into a list of things that she and other white people could do to make black people afraid of them after seeing the horror film.

She said it should be made illegal to ask “Can I touch your hair?” and that a bust of Denzel Washington should replace George Washington on Mount Rushmore.

Howery responds negatively to the ideas, before agreeing with a third option: getting Beyoncé’s Lemonade album onto Spotify instead of Jay Z’s Tidal service.

The jokes were meant to place into Williams’ Get Out role and the commentary the film tries to make, but they fell flat.

As the two presented the award to Moonlight stars Jharrel Jerome and Ashton Sanders, Twitter blew up with disapproval.

Allison Williams saying yes to the “lets make playful racist jokes” bit for the MTV awards BLOWS ME AWAY — Kelly Keegs (@kellykeegs) May 8, 2017

Most were mad at the audacity of Williams to undermine the message of the film by agreeing to deliver jokes centered around racial stereotypes.

“Allison Williams saying yes to the ‘lets make playful racist jokes’ bit for the MTV awards BLOWS ME AWAY,” said social media personality Kelly Keegs.

The story also blew up on the right-wing side of Twitter after being picked up by conservative site Brietbart. Most of their readers pointed out the perceived double standard of the controversy and noted that Williams didn’t write the jokes she was asked to deliver.

@BreitbartNews It is the MTV award show, nothing they do on that show is funny.White privilege? Does anybody actually think that she wrote her own jokes. — James A.Trabucco (@JATrabucco) May 8, 2017

Williams, Howery nor MTV have yet to comment on the incident.

That wasn’t the only racial controversy of the evening. Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham was scrutinized for her adoption of Indian attire on the red carpet.

