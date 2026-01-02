Mike Campbell Has Died

Former pro athlete Mike Campbell has sadly passed away, according to the West Seattle Herald. He was 61.

Campbell is best known for his time with the MLB’s Seattle Mariners. He was one of the team’s first-round draft picks in 1985, working his way through their farm system as a pitcher. He eventually played in the majors for the Mariners between 1987 and 1989, appearing in a career-high 20 games in the ’88 season.

Campbell died of a reported heart attack, per the Herald. The Sun shared a statement from his family, confirming the pitched died on Dec. 15.

“With profound sadness, the family of Mike Campbell announces that he passed away suddenly on December 15,” the statement read, going on to add, “Mike will be remembered for his friendly, easy-going way, making people laugh, and as truly one of the nicest people you could hope to meet. He had a passion for travel, going often to Kihei, Hawaii (his favorite place), golfing, and spending time with family and friends.”

Mike Campbell Was Part of Historic MLB Trade

The Mariners famously traded Campbell (along with the Mark Langston) to the Montreal Expos in 1989, in exchange for three players: Gene Harris, Brian Holman and soon-to-be-pitching icon Randy Johnson. Johnson’s work on the mound would lead the Mariners to a very successful run of seasons in the ’90s.

From there, Campbell also had stints with the Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs. He ended his MLB career by appearing in 51 games total.

The Mariners issued a statement on Campbell’s passing on Dec. 19: “We are saddened by the passing of Seattle native and former Mariners pitcher Mike Campbell. Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones.”