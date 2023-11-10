'Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1': Liberty Media CEO Talks Growth of Sport (Exclusive Clip)

CNBC will take a closer look into a racing league that is on the rise. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the upcoming documentary Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1, and it shows Sara Eisen interviewing Greg Maffei, the CEO of Liberty Media. Formula One purchased the Formula One Group in 2017, and Maffei talked to Eisen about growing the sport in America.

Inside Track, is a one-hour documentary that takes a behind-the-scenes look at Formula One. Eisen also talks to Stefano Domenicali, Formula One Group CEO and hits the tack with Toto Wolff, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1 Team Principal and CEO. Eisen also talks to Formula One drivers Kevin Magnussen, Nico Hulkenberg and seven-time world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton.

"This is a true passion project for me, and I am so excited to give the CNBC audience and Formula 1 fans alike a closer look at the business of this global phenomenon – one that stands firmly at the intersection of sports, technology and culture," Eisen said in a statement. "I was initially drawn to F1 because my two young children love the sport, but once we started watching the races together, I realized there was something undeniably fascinating from a business perspective that demanded a full exploration of the sport as it reaches new heights in America."

Liberty Media purchased the Formula One Group for a total of $4.6 billion in January 2017. It was reported earlier this year that Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund was looking to purchase the racing series for $20 billion, but Maffei said Formula One is not for sale.

"Is there any chance we're going to sell this thing and incur corporate tax? That should stop any discussion that anyone says that our friends, the Saudis, are going to buy it next week or something like that? If anybody knows us, they should know that's just not in our cards," Maffei told the MoffettNathanson Inaugural Technology, Media and Telecom conference in May, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Inside Track, will premiere on CNBC on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. ET. The documentary will air right before the next Formula One race, which will take place in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 18.