Meet Aaron Hernandez’s Reported Prison Lover

New details have surfaced regarding Aaron Hernandez's reported prison lover. Before committing suicide last week, the ex-NFL star allegedly had a relationship with a 22-year-old man named Kyle Kennedy. When Aaron Hernandez was found hanging by a bed sheet from the cell window, the law enforcement officials discovered a message written on his head. The 27-year-old penned the Bible reference John 3:16 on his forehead. The verse reads: "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life." The officers also found three different suicide notes. One letter was addressed to Aaron's fiancé, another was written to his daughter, and the last was addressed to Kyle Kennedy, Hernandez's reported lover. Keep scrolling to learn more about Aaron Hernandez's prison lover.

​ In the days before taking his own life, Aaron Hernandez gifted Kyle and his family with a highly expensive gift. He gave the Kennedy family a $50,000 watch and other valuable property, according to Daily Mail. The report did not mention which Kennedy received the watch. However, it is highly likely that the present was for Aaron's rumored lover, Kyle. Back in 2015, Kyle Kennedy was arrested at a Cumberland Farms gas station in Northbridge, Massachusetts. A local report stated that Kyle was wearing a black mask and wielding a "long butcher-style knife." He escaped with $189. Kyle was eventually arrested after a high-speed chase and subsequently made an attempt to escape the police station. The court documents described the crime in detail. "The sedan drove down the off ramp of the exit, Bates said, striking several signs and scraping the side of the guardrail," Milford Daily News wrote. "According to Bates, the sedan attempted to circle back onto Rte. 146 by going up the ramp, but could not make the maneuver and stopped. Police pursued Kennedy through three residential yards until he eventually gave up on Edgemere Avenue." (Photo: Facebook | Kyle Kennedy) prevnext