A Play-By-Play Of Exactly What Happened During Kim Kardashian’s Robbery

The world stopped after news broke of Kim Kardashians robbery. The internet was concerned for her wellbeing and wanted to make sure she was safe, especially as fragmented details started rolling in.



(Photo: TMZ)

Now, we have a much more complete picture of exactly what happened. We know Kim was in her two-story apartment in Paris when she heard heavy footsteps rushing up the stairs.

Kim spotted at least two men through a sliding glass door. At least one man was masked, and another was wearing a police hat. She knew something was wrong and tried calling her bodyguard when suddenly, two masked men ordered her out of bed.

Kim's first thought was that she was about to be raped, according to TMZ.

One of the intruders snatched Kim's cellphone and bound her hands with plastic zip ties. Then they duct taped her hands and feet, picked her up and threw her in the bathtub.

Kim screamed and pleaded for them not to kill her for the sake of her children. She offered them money and told them they could have whatever they wanted. While the intruders didn't speak English, they knew one important word: ring.

(Photo: TMZ)

They chanted it over and over until Kim realized what they were after: the new ring she got from Kanye.

Meanwhile, Kim's friend Simone hid in another bathroom downstairs. She called Pascal, the bodyguard and Kourtney, but the robbers left before help could arrive.

After the incident, Kim left Paris and reunited with her husband Kanye West at the Teterboro airport in New Jersey.

The internet has reacted in various ways to the robbery, with some even going so far as to joke about it. But celebrities quickly took to Twitter to defend Kim.

Kourtney ramped up her security detail after learning of her sister's robbery, however, one of Kim's former body guards doubts the robbery even happened in the first place.

Either way, we're glad to hear Kim is safe and back with her husband. She may have lost some precious items, but she was lucky to escape with her life.

[ H/T TMZ ]