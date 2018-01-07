10 Facts You Didn’t Know About ‘Sons Of Anarchy’

Even though Sons Of Anarchy ended over three years ago, a massive following still remains. The fans of the series still contain a ton of energy for their favorite characters, and continue to go back for repeated viewings.

There’s only so much you can learn from watching the episodes however, as the producers of the show kept many secrets close to the chest. Creator Kurt Sutter, along with his stars, continue to surprise fans with stories from the set.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When you take a deeper dive into the world of SOA, there’s still plenty to learn about. Things like the origin of Jax’s name, why actors didn’t speak to each other, and other fun tid-bits have been unearthed over the years.

Think you know everything about Sons Of Anarchy? Think again. Here’s 10 facts about SOA that will definitely catch you off-guard.

Kurt Sutter Directed Every Season Finale

Kurt Sutter got his start as a writer, and that’s also how he got in good with the folks over at FX. Sutter was a staff writer on The Shield, where he eventually became a producer.

After all of his work on that series, he was given the green light for Sons Of Anarchy. In addition to serving as the series’ creator and executive producer, Sutter pitched in to direct a few episodes.

While Paris Barclay directed the majority of the episodes, Sutter helmed each of the seven season finales.

Where Jax Got His Name

Jackson ‘Jax’ Teller has become the most recognized name in Sons Of Anarchy history, and it’s no surprise that the name had to come from somewhere close.

It’s a pretty well-known fact that Katey Sagal – Gemma – is Kurt Sutter’s wife, but her son was the influence for the name.

Sagal’s son is named Jackson, whom they refer as Jax.

Happy Wasn’t Hired as an Actor

David Labrava became a popular face for SOA fans, as his dry brand of violent humor was a staple of the series. Fans loved Happy, but Labrava wasn’t originally hired for that.

Labrava is a member of the real-life motorcycle gang, Hell’s Angels. He was hired by Sutter to be a consultant on the show, so they could make the MC life as realistic as possible.

Sutter Bought Episodes for Hurricane Victims

Kurt Sutter is a proud native of New Jersey, and his home state was ravaged by Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

Due to the devastating effects of the storm, a ton of Sons Of Anarchy fans had to miss a season five episode. Since there wasn’t the type of access to on-demand services that there is now, many just had to miss the show altogether.

Sutter personally bought over 5,000 copies of the episode on Amazon, so the fans could have a bright moment in a troubled time.

Charlie Hunnam Ignored Ron Perlman for Most of a Season

During the show’s fifth season, things were getting heated between Jax and Clay. Let’s be honest, the characters hated each other.

In order to capture the tone of the show, and to keep their reactions genuine, Charlie Hunnamn began ignoring Ron Perlman altogether.

He didn’t give the veteran any warning, just stopped speaking to him at all times. The two actors made amends after the season ended.

The Mayans Delivered the First Line of the Series

While the show is about the Sons Of Anarchy motorcycle club, it was actually their rivals who spoke the first line of the series.

After a 30-second scene of Jax riding down the road, fans watched as the Mayans raided the Sons’ gun warehouse.

As Alvarez and his men entered the empty building, they brought the entire story to life.

The Original Pilot Starred Scott Glenn Instead of Ron Perlman

Ron Perlman was one of the show’s biggest stars, but he wasn’t originally the first choice to play Clay.

Scott Glenn was given the role initially, and they filmed the original pilot with him instead.

Sometime between the screen-testing and the series premiere, Glenn was replaced by Perlman and the episode was re-shot.

Most of The Show Was Written in the Charming Police Station

Kurt Sutter is known to use every single bit of what he’s given, so each part of their sound stage and workspace was utilized.

That includes the writer’s room.

The offices used by the writers of the show were turned into parts of the Charming Police Station throughout the show.

Half-Sack Was Supposed to Survive the Whole Series

Fans loved Half-Sack over the first two seasons, and were devastated by his sacrificial death at the hands of the Irish.

As it turns out, Sutter’s original plan was much different.

Actor Johnny Lewis decided, during the second season, that he didn’t want to be on the show anymore. He thought there were bigger things in store for him, and he wanted to be written off so he could pursue them.

According to Kurt Sutter, he tried to change Lewis’ mind. His plan for Half-Sack was to have the character start as a prospect, and end the series as an officer in the club.

Johnny Lewis tragically lost his life in September of 2012.

The Original Title Wasn’t Sons Of Anarchy

While Sons Of Anarchy is definitely a fitting title, it wasn’t the original name the project went by.

In the initial stages of production, the series was called ‘Forever Sam Crow’. This may have been a little more confusing, but it makes a lot of sense for fans of the series.