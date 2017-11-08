10 GIFs From Twitter That Perfectly Express How You’re Feeling Over The 2016 Presidential Election
This election day is freaking everybody out and Twitter literally can't handle it. As Donald Trump widens the gap between him and Hillary Clinton, the Twitterverse is exploding with anxiety and users are posting tweet after tweet to express their frustrations.
Here's the 10 best GIFs that perfectly express how Americans are feeling over the 2016 presidential election
STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING. IT IS TIME TO FREAK OUT. #electionday pic.twitter.com/wwRvfc91zH— Michael Salter (@mike_salter) November 9, 2016
#ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/fzDWcpnJRg— DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 9, 2016
Watching Election results like...#ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/Ny9V2Syd8c— Adam Richman (@AdamRichman) November 9, 2016
United States? More like United States of Anxiety #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/iX6dadpGYj— Common White Girl (@girlhoodposts) November 9, 2016
It's the United States of Anxiety as swing state results come in on #ElectionNight. #Elections2016 #Florida #Michigan pic.twitter.com/GNFzZiFqtN— Superhero Of Steel
So I just tuned into #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/soZLdrnpT6— Andre Meadows (@BlackNerd) November 9, 2016
Watching #ElectionNight like pic.twitter.com/6o2PFuYCqf— Travis Bryant (@TravisBryantNYC) November 9, 2016
The airport tomorrow be lookin like... ✈️ #ElectionNight #Election2016 #AmericaIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/GBbehPKAR8— Benjamin Sellards (@BenSellards) November 9, 2016
People making their way to Canada like:#ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/gaV046Rpt6— Sasuke (@Rinnegod) November 9, 2016
And finally...
Raise your hand if #ElectionNight feels like a bad dream you can't wake up from: pic.twitter.com/QvsYuqGGiD— Mic (@mic) November 9, 2016
