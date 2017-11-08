10 GIFs From Twitter That Perfectly Express How You’re Feeling Over The 2016 Presidential Election

By Brent McCluskey

This election day is freaking everybody out and Twitter literally can't handle it. As Donald Trump widens the gap between him and Hillary Clinton, the Twitterverse is exploding with anxiety and users are posting tweet after tweet to express their frustrations.

Here's the 10 best GIFs that perfectly express how Americans are feeling over the 2016 presidential election

prevnext

prevnext

prevnext

prevnext

prevnext

prevnext

prevnext

prevnext

And finally...

prevnext
0comments

And finally...

prev
Start the Conversation

of