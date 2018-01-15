Zac Brown Band Announce Down the Rabbit Hole Tour

Zac Brown Band is heading out on tour this summer, with the band announcing their Down The Rabbit Hole Live: Zac Brown Band 2018 Tour.

Kicking off in Nebraska in June, the trek will see the band travel around the country playing stadiums and outdoor venues including Boston’s Fenway Park and New York’s Citi Field. One Republic will serve as direct support on some dates and Leon Bridges will assist on others.

“‘Down The Rabbit Hole Live’ is a reference to the never-ending pursuit of excellence,” Zac Brown said in a press release. “This summer, we’ll bring the fans along that journey with us.”

In a video announcing the tour, the band shared that they hope to see their fans at a stop along the way.

Ahead of the trek, Zac Brown Band will perform at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert honoring Fleetwood Mac on Jan. 26 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. That show takes place just days before the Grammy Awards, which will be held on Jan. 28 at Madison Square Garden and see the band nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with their song “My Old Man.”

The tour will conclude with the group serving as support for The Eagles at AT&T Park and Petco Park.

See the full list of dates below.

Fri., June 8 / Lincoln, NE / Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sat., June 9 / Sioux Falls, SD / Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Thu., June 14 / Boston, MA / Fenway Park

Fri., June 15 / Boston, MA / Fenway Park

Fri. June 22 / Hershey, PA / Hersheypark Stadium

Sat., June 23 / Syracuse, NY / Lakeview Amphitheater

Sun., June 24 / Darien Center, NY / Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sat., June 30 / Atlanta, GA / SunTrust Park^

Fri., July 13 / Toronto / Rogers Centre

Sat., July 14 / Detroit, MI / Comerica Park^

Thu., July 19 / Camden, NJ / BB&T Pavilion

Fri., July 20 / Camden, NJ / BB&T Pavilion

Fri., July 27 / Washington, DC / Nationals Park^

Sat., July 28 / Flushing, NY / Citi Field^

Sun., July 29 / Flushing, NY / Citi Field^

Thu., August 2 / Cuyahoga Falls, OH / Blossom Music Center

Fri. , August 3 / Noblesville, IN / Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Sat., August 4 / Cincinnati, OH / Great American Ballpark#

Fri., August 10 / Minneapolis, MN / Target Field^

Sat., August 11 / East Troy, WI / Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Sun., August 12 / East Troy, WI / Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Fri., August 31 / Seattle, WA / Safeco Field^

Thu., September 13 / Charlotte, NC / PNC Music Pavilion

Fri., September 14 / Raleigh, NC / Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheatre

Sat., September 15 / Virginia Beach, VA / Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Thu., September 20 / San Francisco, CA / AT&T Park*

Sat., September 22 / San Diego, CA / Petco Park*

^ OneRepublic as Direct Support

# Leon Bridges as Direct Support

* Direct Support for the Eagles

Photo Credit: Andy Sapp / Southern Reel