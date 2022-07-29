Lainey Wilson Asks for Prayers for Father After Canceling 2 Shows Due to Family Emergency

Country singer and upcoming Yellowstone actress Lainey Wilson is asking fans for prayers amid a "family emergency." The "Things a Man Oughta Know" singer was forced to cancel two shows in Iowa earlier this week after her father Brian suffered a medical emergency, with Wilson requesting love and support from her fans in numerous social media posts.

Wilson first shared the heartbreaking news on Wednesday, when she took to Instagram to share that "due to a family emergency," she would no longer be able to perform at her scheduled shows in Maquoketa, Iowa and Arnold Park, Iowa. The musician wrote, "I'm so sorry to cancel last minute, but please trust I would not be backing out if it weren't critical," going on to add, "Please keep my family in your prayers." Just hours later, Wilson returned to the platform with an update. Sharing a photo of herself with her father, she wrote, "My deddy. My cowboy. Please keep lifting him up in prayer. Toughest man I know."

Although Wilson did not share further details about her father's medical emergency, a Facebook post from her sister, Janna Wilson Sadler, per Fox News, revealed that their father is suffering from DKA, or Diabetic Ketoacidosis. According to Mayo Clinic, DKA "is a serious complication of diabetes that occurs when your body produces high levels of blood acids called ketones." Wilson Sadler wrote in her post that their father underwent emergency surgery and was recovering in the ICU and "has a very long road ahead." His condition remains unclear, and Wilson has not shared any further updates at this time.

Amid Wilson's heartbreaking posts, fans and her fellow country stars were quick to anser her request to prayers. Replying to the post, Cole Swindell, Wilson's duet partner on "Never Say Never," wrote, "We love you, Lainey." RaeLynn wrote, "Praying praying praying!!" Carly Pearce commented, "sending prayers beautiful." One fan replied, "sending love to you and your family."

Wilson, whose career has skyrocketed over the past several years, has a notably close relationship with her father. Celebrating her father on Father's Day, she wrote in a sweet tribute, "Happy Father's Day to the man who taught us what it means to roll your sleeves up and get it done." She went on to add, "He likes to keep it a secret, but he's got a big ole heart too. The real Brian Wilson." At this time, it is unclear if the canceled shows will be rescheduled for later dates.