Positive COVID-19 Case Sparks Willie Nelson Family Band to Make Big Changes to Tour

The Willie Nelson Family Band was forced to postpone a tour stop in Franklin, Tennessee this weekend after a member of the band tested positive for COVID-19. Nelson, 89, also canceled his scheduled performance at the New Orleans Jazz Festival scheduled for Sunday. Nelson's team did not say which member of the band tested positive.

Nelson and his band were scheduled to perform at the FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin on Friday night and the Brandon Amphitheater in Brandon, Mississippi on Saturday. The Brandon date was rescheduled to June 17, while the Franklin date will be played on June 19. "Both postponed shows will feature the entire original line-up including Willie Nelson and Family, Charley Crockett, and Drayton Farley," Nelson's statement read.

Talent Update: Zac Brown Band has been added to the Jazz Fest music lineup and will appear on Sunday, May 8 at 5:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/fKQFPgFfIZ — New Orleans JazzFest (@jazzfest) May 7, 2022

Although Nelson's fans were disappointed, they wished his band the best. "Oh, man. I was excited for the show. Get well soon. I'll see y'all next month," one fan wrote. "Prayers are sent for you and the band for a quick recovery, Willie! Stay safe and God bless you," another commented. "Get well soon. Postponing is the responsible thing to do. Thank you," one fan added.

Nelson was scheduled to perform at the New Orleans Jazz Festival on Sunday, but that was canceled. Nelson's son Lukas Nelson and his band Promise of the Real are still scheduled to play on Sunday, reports Nola.com. Zac Brown Band will perform in place of the Nelson Family Band.

Nelson was not the only act to cancel their Jazz Festival appearance. Melissa Etheridge canceled her Saturday headlining show after a member of her road crew tested positive. Mavis Staples stepped up at the last moment to perform in Etheridge's place.

Nelson will return to the road on May 27. The country music icon has a three-night stand scheduled at the Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Texas, for May 27-29. He is also part of the touring Outlaw Fest throughout the summer.

The "On The Road Again" singer celebrated his 89th birthday on April 29, the same day he released his 72nd studio album, A Beautiful Time. The album earned critical acclaim and includes covers of The Beatles' "With a Little Help from My Friends" and Leonard Cohen's "Tower of Song," and a recording of the Chris Stapleton-written "I'll Love You Till the Day I Die." Nelson's Family Band line-up now includes harmonica player Mickey Raphael, drummer Billy English, bassist Kevin Smith and his son Lukas on guitar.