Willie Nelson Mourns Loss of Crew Member

Ben Dorcy III, a respected roadie for many stars, died Saturday, Sept. 16 at age 92, Chron reports.

Dorcy, who was dubbed the “world’s oldest roadie,” by Willie Nelson, worked for stars including Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, The Highwaymen, George Jones, Hank Williams Jr. and Frank Sinatra.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Nicknamed “Lovey,” Dorcy is said to have invented the concept of a roadie’s job in the 1950s. He got his start on tour with Hank Thompson, later becoming John Wayne’s personal assistant and valet. Dorcy met Nelson while Dorcy was working with Ray Price, and the pair quickly struck up a working relationship that would last for decades.

Towards the end of his life, Dorcy worked with Nelson during the Texas dates of the star’s tours, and spent the rest of his time working with Texas country acts.

Dorcy was the first inductee into the Roadie Hall of Fame in 2009.

After Dorcy’s passing, Willie Nelson‘s Facebook page shared a few words in remembrance of his friend.

“Ben ‘Lovey’ Dorcy was our friend and part of the Willie Nelson Family,” the post read. “Thank you Ben for years of hard work and sound advice. We love you.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @thetexanist

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!