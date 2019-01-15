Watch Willie Nelson, George Strait Duet on ‘Sing One With Willie’

George Strait achieved a career milestone on Saturday, January 12, when he performed a duet with Willie Nelson. Their duet, appropriately to “Sing One With Willie,” from Strait’s upcoming new album, marked the first time Strait ever performed with Nelson.

The song was just one of many performed during the Willie: Life & Songs of an American Outlaw tribute concert, where more than a dozen artists took the stage to honor the country music icon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chris Stapleton kicked off the star-studded show with “Whiskey River” by Johnny Cash, just as Nelson begins his own shows. Other stand-out performances of the night included Sturgill Simpson singing “Red Headed Rounder,” a song written by Merle Haggard, which was never released, Alison Krauss singing “Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground,” Vince Gill‘s “Blue Eyes Cryin’ in the Rain” and Kris Kristofferson and Eric Church singing “Me and Bobby McGee,” along with Nelson.

Other artists who took the stage throughout the evening included Margo Price, Amanda Shires, Sheryl Crow, Emmylou Harris, Jimmy Buffett, John Mellencamp, Norah Jones and more. Willie: Life & Songs of an American Outlaw will air as a televised special on A&E at a later date.

“Willie and his songs mean everything to music artists and fans alike,” Blackbird Presents CEO Keith Wortman said in a statement. “Like Willie, they have inspired us to remain true to ourselves in every possible way. This incredible lineup of artists on this show is a testament to that.”

The 85-year-old has been making music for almost 60 years, releasing his debut …And Then I Wrote in 1962, but he isn’t slowing down anytime soon. He released his latest album, My Way, a tribute to Frank Sinatra, last year.

“I think I did them the way I wanted them,” Sinatra told Billboard of the songs on My Way. “Hopefully the Sinatra fans and the rest of the people will feel the same way! I’m really glad I did it. I’m glad it’s going to be out there. I hope the folks like it as much as I do.”

The octogenarian, who had to cancel several shows last year due to health concerns, plans to keep performing as long as he can, in honor of his fans.

“One thing I know for sure is that the fans like good music no matter what it is,” he explained. “They’ll drive a long way and pay a lot of money to hear people like me who they like to hear sing. They clap along, they have a good time and I think that energy exchange out there is the most important thing that happens.”

Find a list of all of Nelson’s upcoming shows at WillieNelson.com.

Photo Credit: EB Media/Jason Kempin