Willie Nelson to Be Inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on His First Try

Willie Nelson will officially be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and this was only his first try. This week, the country music icon was included on the Rock Hall's 2023 induction list, along with a number of other artists. In order to be eligible for a Hall of Fame nomination, an artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior. While he has been eligible since the 1980s, Nelson only recently submitted himself for consideration.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Nelson, Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine, and The Spinners will all be inducted into the Rock Hall, in the performer category. Additionally. DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray will receive musical influence awards, with Chaka Khan, Al Kooper and Bernie Taupin all being bestowed with excellence awards.

The big announcements didn't end there, as this year's Ahmet Ertegun award will go to late Soul Train host and producer, Don Cornelius. The Ahmet Ertegun honor is awarded to "non-performing industry professionals who have had a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock and roll and music that has impacted youth culture." Cornelius passed away in 2012. It is unclear who will be accepting the award on his behalf.

In a statement on the 2023 inductees, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation Chairman John Sykes said, "This year's incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll. We are honored that this November's Induction Ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th Anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop." The 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is set to take place Friday, Nov. 3 at Barclays Center in New York City.

Notably, other 2023 nominees included The White Stripes, Cyndi Lauper, Iron Maiden, A Tribe Called Quest, Warren Zevon, Soundgarden, and Joy Division/New Order. This was the first year of eligibility for Elliott and The White Stripes. While they have all been eligible for some time, the other first-time nominees this year were Crow, Lauper, Michael, Nelson, Zevon, and Joy Division/New Order. Inductees into the Rock Hall for 2022 — in the performer category — included Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon.