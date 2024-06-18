Jason Isbell's 2024 Ryman Residency Dates and Openers Revealed
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will play a series of concerts at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in October.
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit will be doing a residency at the Ryman this fall, and now the concert dates and opening acts have been revealed. Fans will have a chance to catch Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit at the Ryamn for eight nights in October, with openers such as Gretchen Peters and Garrison Starr also performing. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. via ryman.com.
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit 2024 Ryman Residency Dates:
Thursday, Oct. 10 with Alice Randall
Friday, Oct. 11 with Garrison Starr
Saturday, Oct. 12 with Mary Gauthier
Sunday. Oct. 13 with Caitlin and Liz Rose
Thursday, Oct. 17 with Matraca Berg
Friday, Oct. 18 with Iris Dement
Saturday, Oct. 19 with Gretchen Peters
Sunday, Oct. 20 with Kim Richey
"Over the past decade, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit have delivered one-of-a-kind performances at the Ryman, solidifying their place in contributing to the Mother Church's legacy," states a Ryman press release. "Each year, Isbell showcases a diverse lineup of opening acts with this year being no different."
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit just played Bonnaroo over the weekend, and have a number of concerts lined up over the summer. The band also recently released a 10th anniversary, newly remastered version of Isbell's 2014 album Southeastern, complete with original demos, a live performance of Southeastern from December 2022 at the Bijou Theatre in Knoxville, TN, and a lyric booklet containing scans of Jason's original handwritten lyrics and liner notes from Charles Hughes.
Trending Now:
-
1Adult Film Star Emily Willis Gets Positive Health Update After Coma
-
2Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (June 17)
-
3Justin Timberlake Reportedly Arrested for DWI
-
4Savannah Chrisley Says Family is 'Struggling' With Dad Todd in Prison
-
5'The Morning Show' and Controversial Actress Part Ways: No Season 4 Appearance for Julianna Margulies