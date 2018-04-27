Meet Staci Felker Whose Beau Miranda Lambert Allegedly Swiped

Drama has unfolded out of the country music world this week amid reports that Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker was unfaithful to his wife, Staci Felker, with Miranda Lambert while on tour with the country music superstar.

Just weeks after Lambert and her ex-boyfriend Anderson East split and a month after Staci Felker reportedly filed for divorce, news broke that Lambert and Evan Felker were dating. A source told Us Weekly that Felker and Lambert are “very much involved” and that things just “happened” between the two after they spent time together on Lambert’s Livin’ Like Hippies Tour.

Now that Staci Felker — or rather, her ex — is making headlines, just who is the woman whose ex husband is dating Miranda Lambert? Continue ahead to learn about Evan Felker’s estranged wife.

First comes love

Staci and Evan Felker got married in September 2016. Leading up to the wedding day, she shared various photos celebrating her engagement, calling the day Evan proposed “the best day of my life.”

“I’ve never felt more special than this weekend!” she wrote after her bachelorette party. “I can’t believe I’ll be married next month!”

Looking back

The Oklahoma-based global strategist, 33, shared a throwback photo to the couple’s destination wedding in a one-year anniversary post. In the September 2017 throwback photo, Staci wears a beautiful two-piece wedding gown while holding a glass of champagne. A caption overlaid on top of the photo reads “One year.”

“Looking back on a year of marriage like it’s a breathtaking view of the Barcelona beach,” Staci wrote, adding the hashtag, “Mrs. Felker.” Five months later, she’d be filing for divorce.

Too much work

It seemed that things were still going swimmingly in January, even if Staci felt a little overworked. She shared a photo in her pajamas with Evan’s sleeping head resting in her lap.

“January is too much work & not enough [Evan Felker]” she wrote.

Evan and his band, the Turnpike Troubadours, started touring with Miranda Lambert in January on her Livin’ Like Hippies Tour. In an April report from Us Weekly, a source said Evan and Lambert “started spending a lot more time together while on the road,” noting that things just “happened” between them.

“Shoved into hard times”

A week after Staci reportedly filed for divorce, she shared a touching photo on International Women’s Day thanking the women who “saved” her. She hinted that she had been “shoved into hard times.”

“Love and light to everyone out there – May you be so lucky to know women like those in my life should you ever fall on or get shoved into hard times,” she wrote. “Warm, loyal, strong, talented, moral, smart, funny, affectionate and patient women who have Gal Gadot level abilities of saving me.”

Staci reportedly filed for divorce from Evan Felker at the end of February, 12 days after Evan Felker reportedly filed for divorce against her in mid-February.

“Staci had no other choice but to file for divorce,” an insider told Us Weekly in April. “She was devastated.”

Self care

A few weeks later, Staci appeared to be licking her wounds when she posted a quote about “self care.”

“canceling plans is ok. staying home to cook is ok. disappearing for a bit to get your life together is ok. resurfacing in a foreign country with a new name 10 years later is ok. it’s called self care,” the quote read.

Many sympathetic friends commented on the post.

“So beautiful and out of every guys leage (sic) .. you will be glad one day,” one person wrote.

“You are way prettier,” another said.

“Take a deep breath, it all passes. Betrayal is hurtful and painful. You will be stronger and kiss-ass beautiful Lady after it’s all said and done. Time heals the hardest and most painful wounds. And hey Karma is a major b—, it will grab them 10 fold,” someone else said.

“Make it through”

Once reports of Lambert and Evan’s relationship surfaced in April, Staci shared seemingly spoke out about the situation, sharing a teary-eyed selfie on her Instagram.

She posted a picture of herself social media, writing, “PSA: If Staci Felker can make it through this week, so can you.”

Tea time

One fateful day in April, Staci was spotted singing along to Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats” in a friend’s Instagram story. Her friend, who sported a “Team Staci” T-shirt, later extended the Instagram story with details about Evan’s alleged affair with Lambert, calling it “f—ing crazy.”

“Miranda is the biggest piece of s— on the face of the planet,” the friend said on April 27. She went on to sing Staci’s praises, calling her a “billion times hotter and smarter” than Lambert, who she says “stalked” Staci’s Instagram profile because she is “wildly insecure.” She even accused Lambert of considering breast enhancement surgery.

One thing we learned from her friend’s tea time is that Staci is not one to back down.

“The important part is that [Staci is] way f—ing smarter. Staci is nobody to be f—ing trifled with,” the friend said. “There were several details where I was like, ‘Oh my god you’re a f—ing genius.’ Evan has no idea what he’s up against.”

