Watch Luke Combs Perform 'Better Together' at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Luke Combs was one of the many performers during the Billboard Music Awards last night, taking the stage with his new single, "Better Together." Wearing a plaid jacket instead of his usual Columbia shirt and sans a baseball cap, the 30-year-old delivered a moving performance of the romantic ballad accompanied only by a masked piano player.

Combs wrote "Better Together" with Dan Isbell and Randy Montana and was inspired by his wife, Nicole. The song lists pairs of things that are just better together, like "a cup of coffee and a sunrise" and "Sunday drives and time to kill." "It's a match made up in heaven / like good old boys and beer," he sings in the chorus. "And me, as long as you're right here." "Better Together" appears on Combs' 2019 album, What You See Is What You Get and serves as the album's closer.

"Better Together" is Combs' latest single, and in the likely event the song tops the charts, it will extend Combs' unprecedented streak that began in 2018 when he became the first country artist to have their first five singles chart at No. 1. Since then, he has had his next four singles reach No. 1, putting his current tally at nine. His most recent single, "Lovin' On You," topped the charts last month.

Along with performing at the Billboard Awards, Combs also picked up three trophies during the broadcast, winning Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album for What You See Is What You Get. On Oct. 23, Combs will release the deluxe edition of the album, What You See Ain't Always What You Get, which contains five new songs — "Cold As You," "The Other Guy," My Kinda Folk," "Without You" featuring Amanda Shires and "Forever After All."

"Thank you so much for loving what I do," he told fans during an acceptance speech on Wednesday night. "It never falls on deaf ears."

In November, Combs will attend the CMA Awards, where he is nominated for six awards including the coveted Entertainer of the Year. The show will be virtual for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Wow. What a morning. Thank you to the @cma for the consideration," Combs wrote on Instagram after the nominations were announced last month. "Thank you to my team, my band and crew, my family, my beautiful wife @nicohocking, and to the fans, we miss you. None of this is possible without any of you. WE did this. THANK YOU!"