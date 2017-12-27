WATCH Keith Urban Thank His Loyal Fans For Amazing Year

Keith Urban knows that he wouldn’t be able to sell millions of albums, or fill large concert arenas, if not for his fans. So when the Aussie won a handful of CMT Awards, for Social Superstar of the Year, Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year (both for “Blue Ain’t Your Color”), and Collaborative Video of the Year (for “The Fighter” with Carrie Underwood), Urban got busy finding a way to thank his fans.

In the video, Urban can be seen handing out his own CMT Award to some of his loyal followers, along with an autographed and framed picture of himself.

Videos by PopCulture.com

2017 was an amazing year, and it’s all thanks to YOU, the fans!!! 💙 pic.twitter.com/RRnXHUzHHk — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) December 27, 2017

“2017 was an amazing year, and it’s all thanks to YOU, the fans!” Urban gushed.

The year has indeed been good to Urban. In addition to his numerous CMT Awards, Urban also won three American Music Awards, had another No. 1 song with “The Fighter,” which marked his fifth single to hit the top of the charts from his 2016 Ripcord album, and was nominated for two Grammys as well.

2018 is shaping up to be a big year for Urban as well. The 50-year-old will ring in the New Year headlining Nashville’s big Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight bash, and says he hopes to release a new album next year as well.

“I’ve recorded a lot,” Urban revealed. “I don’t know which ones are going to be on the album yet. The songs tend to tell me that. They did with Ripcord. I recorded maybe 25 songs for Ripcord and the ones that spoke to me were the ones that made the record. I have a particular vision in mind … I can hear it before it’s finished. So what I try to do is just bring it to life the way I already hear it in my head.”

Photo Credit: Instagram/keithurban