Walker Hayes Teams up With Carin Leon for Spanish ‘Fancy Like’ Remix

After the massive success of “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes is celebrating his smash hit with a new Spanish remix. Just in time for Amazon Music’s Country Music Month in October, Hayes teamed up with Carin Leon for a reimagination of “Fancy Like,” the first-ever collaboration of its kind. The song, which is out now, helps connect country music with regional Mexican music, something Amazon Music is celebrating with its “Whiskey & Tequila” playlist.

“Hearing my song sung in Spanish for the first time was pretty mind-blowing,” Hayes said in a press release. “Carin just sounds awesome; he has a lot of swag. It sounds great and I hope his fans will love what he’s come up with for ‘Fancy Like.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

For his part, Leon said he wasn’t sure regional Mexican music would reach the Anglo market, much less the country music market. “As a musician and also as a person, it means a lot to be one of the first to be doing this kind of collaboration,” Leon said. “As a musician, being able to do something like this refreshes what we’ve been doing, especially being able to collaborate with such a talented artist as Walker and his entire team. Going to Nashville, a city which is home to country music, blows my mind; at times I feel like I need to be pinched to believe it a little bit.”

In a fun video, Hayes and Leon explore Nashville together, with Leon taking notes on what it’s like to be “Nashville fancy.” He learns about the city’s famous style — testing out cowboy boots, big buckle belts and all the different styles of hats, ranging from the iconic cowboy hat to a simple baseball cap. Hayes and Leon even indulge in some famous Nashville hot chicken, with Leon piling on the hot sauce. In the end, it’s clear that music is what brings the two artists together. “It doesn’t matter where you’re from, how you look, or what you play,” Leon says. “Just as long as you play from the heart.”

Amazon’s Country Music Month will feature brand-new songs, livestreaming events and more for country lovers. In addition to Leon’s take on “Fancy Like,” fans will hear new and exclusive Amazon Original songs from Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, Kolby Cooper and Ryan Hurd — and even a virtual performance from Reba McEntire.

Emily Cohen, principal country music curator at Amazon Music, said that the company is “thrilled to know” that fans are streaming not only big country stars, but also new artists on the rise, like Niko Moon and Gabby Barrett. “It’s been so exciting to come up with new ways to introduce them, and their peers, to new audiences around the world,” Cohen said.

Listen to “Fancy Like (Carin Leon Remix – Amazon Original)” here. The song leads Amazon’s “Whiskey & Tequila” playlist — which seamlessly connects regional Mexican and country music — which you can listen to here.