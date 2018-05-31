Exclusive: Tyler Rich Goes Behind the Scenes in Making the Video for ‘The Difference’

Tyler Rich has three very special guests in the video for his current single, “The Difference”: his fiancee, Sabina Gadecki, the couple’s Maltese Poodle named Charlee, and Abby, a Siberian Husky.

“It was down-pouring outside,” Rich recalls to PopCulture.com of the day they shot the video. “It was a torrential downpour outside and Abby and I were getting pounded on by this rain and I had a fake treat. I just kept lifting it up and down, lifting it up and down trying to get her head to move and she would go up, but wouldn’t come down. Up, but wouldn’t come down – and that was just on the spot. That wasn’t hard to shoot, we just decided, let’s give it a shot.”

Unfortunately, Abby wasn’t as aware of her role in the video as she needed to be, and it took a little bit of coaxing for the pup to nail her shot.

“Mason Dixon was the director and I remember that last take, he looked up and he goes, at the whole crew – there’s 20 people outside just getting poured on,” says Rich. “Poured on so hard and everyone’s covering up the rain coats trying to protect the equipment and he goes, ‘Dude, this is the last take, she’s gotta get it. We gotta go inside, there’s lightning.’ She just looks up, looks down, gives us that perfect head nod and we all looked at each other like, “Yeah, we’ve done it!”

Deciding to include Gadecki was a much easier decision for video for the romantic single.

“I felt she had to be in the video,” Rich explains. “It would just be so weird; if we were just dating it would be one thing, but we’re engaged, so it would be kind of weird for me to be in the video with another girl pretending to be meeting and falling in love with somebody when, why not give the real story? So, we put her in it and put our dogs in it, so people can watch it and feel like they’re part of the family with us, and see what my real life is all about.”

Rich is already using his rising star status for good. The California native recently shared on social media a story about a badly-injured puppy, named Thomas, who needed $10,000 for surgery, after the pup had been hit in the head with a hammer. Within nine hours, thanks to Rich’s more than 100,000 followers, the animal shelter had the money needed to fix Thomas.

Photo Credit: Instagram/tylerrich