Tyler Hubbard’s Wife Hayley Bares Her Baby Bump in Couples’ Maternity Photo

Florida Georgia Line member Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, are currently expecting their first child, and it’s clear the parents-to-be can’t wait for their new arrival.

With just weeks to go until Hayley’s due date, Tyler took to Instagram over the weekend to share a black-and-white photo of the pair posing together in a couples’ maternity shoot, with both Tyler and Hayley wearing only jeans as the singer cradles his wife’s baby bump.

“Three more weeks until we get to meet our little angel,” the star wrote.

The couple is expecting a baby girl, although they got a huge surprise after initially thinking they were having a boy.

Back in August, Tyler shared an Instagram photo of himself, Hayley and their dog, Harley, sharing the news with his fans.

“Gods got jokes……After thinking we are having a boy for the last few months, turns out the blood test was wrong and we’re actually having a little girl,” he wrote. “Woe… so many emotions but really really excited about this next chapter even if God does like throwing us a curve ball every now and then. Just keeping us on our toes.”

On her own Instagram, Hayley wrote, “Our hearts are exploding with joy all over again! And shock! And excitement!”

