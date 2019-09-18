Tyler Hubbard’s Wife Hayley Shares Adorable Photo of Dog Harley Watching Over Newborn Son Luca

When Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, welcomed their second child, son Luca Reed, into the world, they didn’t need to have any fears about how their dog, Harley, would respond to the newborn. In a sweet new post on social media, Hayley brags about their four-legged family member, sharing a couple photos of the canine and child.

“Luca’s protector, Harley,” Hayley captioned the photo. “He’s always right underneath whoever is holding Luca and tries to lick his face every chance he gets. (And he’ll pose extra cute for treats [smiley face]).

Hayley recently bragged about Harley, when sharing a family photo that showed everyone happy and content, even though Hayley said the photoshoot was especially problematic.

“I giggle when I look at this family photo because it took a small miracle to get us smiling and looking at the camera at the same time,” Hayley captioned the picture. “Liv is a (very independent) toddler on the move and was having a rough day. I knew Tyler’s patience for photos and playing ‘Let it Go’ from Frozen on repeat wouldn’t last long. I was trying to pretend I didn’t just have a baby 5 days prior.

“Harley was waiting patiently for treats and was the only cooperative one,” she continued. “Luca was hungry/eating non stop. My nipples felt like they were about to fall off… and somehow [Lola Melani] snapped this golden moment of us [sweat smile emoji] #miracle.”

Luca was born on Aug. 19, with Hubbard praising his wife for how well she handled the labor and delivery,

“Hayley was absolutely amazing throughout the whole labor. She was so patient, positive, and strong. She honestly made it look easy,” Hubbard boasted to PEOPLE. “I feel so blessed to get to raise a family with such an incredible woman and amazing mother. She was meant for this and it’s so special to see.”

Florida Georgia Line only have a few shows left on their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour, which will wrap up on Sept. 28 in Irvine, California. Find a list of their remaining shows, as well as information on their Las Vegas residency, by visiting the duo’s website.

