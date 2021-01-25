Tyler Hubbard Says Raising 3 Kids Is ‘a Challenge That We Really, Really Enjoy’

✖

Tyler Hubbard and wife Hayley are parents to three kids, daughter Olivia, 3, and sons Luca, 1, and Atlas, 4 months, which means their house is a busy one. Speaking to his record label, the Florida Georgia Line member reflected on now being a father of three, sharing that things don't feel that different for him and Hayley having three kids instead of two, though their middle child is keeping them on their toes.

"It’s been a difference, but not drastic," he said. "Not like super crazy because at this point, Atlas is still kind of just sleeping and pooping and eating and he can’t move around. Luca is literally a full-time job for one person. If you take your eyes off him for 30 seconds, he’s about to roll down the stairs or get into the oven or do something. So, it really is a two-person job minimum, and if I could have it my way it would be a three-person job all the time."

The Hubbards have a part-time nanny, and Hubbard shared that the extra set of hands is a big help. "We’re really fortunate," he acknowledged. "We do have a great nanny that helps us out quite a bit, but even with extra hands, a lot of time it’s all hands on deck with three kids. Somebody’s feeding Atlas, somebody’s chasing Luca and somebody’s entertaining Liv at all times. Or, there’s only two and somebody’s having to double fist, if you will. But it’s fun and it’s a challenge that we really, really enjoy. And these are some tough years, but having them close together is gonna be a lot of fun. It already is."

Florida Georgia Line was unable to tour in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to more time at home for Hubbard and his bandmate, Brian Kelley. Hubbard told their label that the pandemic served as a "reality check," though they did their best to make "the most of it."

"When we get back out on the road I think the fans are gonna be more grateful, I think we’re gonna be more grateful for it and also just excited and inspired as well," he said. "And I think BK and I, we’ve always said, man, I wish we could have some true off time. And so, we got what we wished for and obviously now we’re ready to get on back to it. But I think we made the most of it and I think we were reinspired. I think it’s been really good for us overall. So, we’re excited for the future and thankful for this year, ultimately."