Tyler Hubbard’s Wife Hayley Shares Highs and Lows From Recent Sun Valley Trip

When Florida Georgia Line member Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, headed to Sun Valley, Idaho over the holidays, they knew they would have a good time, gathered with their friends and extended family. But they likely never could have anticipated all of the highs and lows they experienced, which Hayley shared on social media, along with several photos of their blustery getaway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Hubbard (@hayley_hubbard) on Jan 15, 2020 at 9:04am PST

“This trip to Sun Valley was one for the books,” Hayley wrote. “We had quality fam time, our whole family (even Harley) and everyone we encountered got the flu (sorry!), we snowboarded, liv ice skated, she dressed up as Olaf, lunched at Cristina’s, we hiked Baldy (twice but who’s counting), and got to be lazy and cozy. What could be better.”

Now that the Hubbards are back to real life in Tennessee, Hayley is juggling being a mom to both Olivia and Luca, and vowing to soak up every moment with them, including their naps!

“I finally realized why there’s always sweet pictures of children napping with dads,” Hayley shared on social media, along with an adorable photo of Hubbard napping with their daughter. “Moms never stop long enough to fall asleep! I fully respect that men seem to do this very easily and it’s something I should practice more. One of my goals for 2020: nap with my children.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Hubbard (@hayley_hubbard) on Jan 15, 2020 at 9:42am PST

Florida Georgia Line had an unforgettable previous decade, with three of the Top 5 songs in country music, including their Bebe Rexha collaboration on “Meant to Be.” Their success means that they will work even harder over the next 10 years.

“It just continues to inspire us and push us and motivate us,” Hubbard acknowledged. “We don’t really put tons of pressure on ourselves. We just want to record the best album that we can with every album, and I feel like that’s what we’ve done. And we continue to try to surround ourselves with great songwriters, and try to master the craft of songwriting as well and always continue to work on that.

“So, just doing that alone has helped us continue to push and make better and better music,” he added, “and hopefully music that the fans can relate to and connect with.”

Hubbard and his duo partner, Brian Kelley, are off the road for the first part of 2020, while they work on their new album, the follow-up to their 2019 Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, which includes their current single, “Blessings.” They will kick off their run with Kenny Chesney on his Chillaxification Tour on April 18. Find tour dates at FloridaGeorgiaLine.com.

