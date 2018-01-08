Tyler Hubbard Calls State of the U.S. ‘Scary’ in Response to Donald Trump Tweets

Tyler Hubbard recently became a new dad, and it seems the Florida Georgia Line member has a lot on his mind as a first-time parent. The singer took to social media over the weekend to share his thoughts on a string of Tweets from Donald Trump, calling the state of the country “scary.”

Anybody got any good advice on explaining to your child the state of our country in which she… https://t.co/zI6v2JrwXO — Tyler Hubbard (@THubbmusic) January 6, 2018

“Anybody got any good advice on explaining to your child the state of our country in which she was born into?” Hubbard tweeted on Saturday, adding the hashtags #scary #sad and #needingprayer.

His post also included screenshots of tweets from Trump in which the President called himself a “stable genius” and asserted his “mental stability.”

Hubbard later deleted his post from Instagram but left it up on Twitter, although it can no longer be viewed in its entirety.

Trump’s tweets were in response to journalist Michael Wolff’s new book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, in which Wolff alleges that some of Trump’s aids say he is mentally unstable and unequipped to be president.

Hubbard took his post down after about one hour and a comments section full of debate.

The singer and his wife, Hayley, welcomed daughter Olivia Rose on Dec. 23, and the couple has been gushing about their little girl ever since.

“I had no idea I could love somebody as much as I love @hayley_hubbard but last night God gave us Olivia Rose and melted our hearts,” Hubbard wrote on Instagram after his daughter’s birth. “We love this little girl more than words can describe and it hasn’t even been 24 hours yet. Our life has been forever been changed for the better.”

