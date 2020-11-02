Tyler Hubbard's Daughter Olivia Picked the Family's Halloween Costumes This Year

✖

Tyler Hubbard and his family got into the Halloween spirit as characters from Toy Story this year, the idea courtesy of the Florida Georgia Line member's 2-year-old daughter, Olivia. On Sunday, Hubbard shared a family photo of the group in their costumes, writing, "This is what happens when you let your 2 year old decide what you’re going to be for Halloween."

Hubbard was dressed as the franchise's heroic cowboy Woody, while his wife Hayley was Jessie. In the family snap, Olivia sat on a pumpkin dressed as Bo Peep, staff and all, while Hubbard held up 1-year-old son Luca, who was in a Mr. Potato Head suit. Hayley cradled 1-month-old son Atlas, who was a tiny Buzz Lightyear, and the family's dog Harley rounded out the group as Rex the dinosaur.

Hayley's Halloween post featured several family photos as well as videos of Hubbard holding Atlas and Liv as Bo Peep declaring that she had to find her sheep. "It was a Toy Story Halloween," Hayley wrote. "I’m slightly partial to these characters....," commented Rita Wilson, whose husband Tom Hanks voiced Woody in the franchise.

Two days before Halloween, Florida Georgia Line skipped ahead to Christmas, releasing their first-ever holiday song "Lit This Year." Written by Hubbard, bandmate Brian Kelley and their frequent collaborator Corey Crowder, the song is a twangy depiction of Christmas with the family, at least one member of whom is ready to get festive.

"BK, Corey, and I had a good time writing this one," Hubbard said in a statement. "We felt like we were writing the modern-day version of 'Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer' meets Christmas Vacation. The only thing that would make this Country Christmas song any better is if we could shoot a video and feature 'Cousin Eddie.'"

"Get your holidaze on, y’all," Kelley added. "This is a new one for us. T and I always felt our first holiday song would come at just the right time – we’re excited for fans to have something FGL to cheers to the season with!"