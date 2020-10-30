Florida Georgia Line Shares New Holiday Song 'Lit This Year'

Florida Georgia Line has officially entered the holiday arena, sharing their first-ever seasonal release, "Lit This Year." The song was written by band members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley along with frequent collaborator Corey Crowder and is an exceptionally twangy depiction of Christmas with the family, at lest one member of whom is ready to get festive.

"That Christmas tree ain't the only thing getting lit this year," the duo sings. "There's Old Camp in the eggnog and that fridge is full of cheer / Got some good old Christmas spirit in this cup right here / That Christmas tree ain't the only thing getting lit this year." Florida Georgia Line fans know that Old Camp is the duo's whiskey line, and the single art also features a bottle of Old Camp filled with twinkle lights perched in a Christmas tree.

"BK, Corey, and I had a good time writing this one," Hubbard said in a statement. "We felt like we were writing the modern-day version of 'Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer' meets Christmas Vacation. The only thing that would make this Country Christmas song any better is if we could shoot a video and feature 'Cousin Eddie.'"

"Get your holidaze on, y’all," Kelley added. "This is a new one for us. T and I always felt our first holiday song would come at just the right time – we’re excited for fans to have something FGL to cheers to the season with!"

Next month, Florida Georgia Line will perform their current single "Long Live" at the CMA Awards on Nov. 11. The duo is currently working on their fifth studio album, and Kelley told the duo's record label that he and Hubbard "definitely have a theme" when it comes to the project.

"We definitely picked a direction and had a really cool vision. But knowing that going into this project has been different for us in a sense and a blast. Just truly excited about this vision, this project and dreaming of, in the moment while we’re recording, what these are gonna feel like playing live next year or years to come, depending on which ones will be singles and so on."

Being off the road due to the coronavirus pandemic has provided Kelley and Hubbard with time to work on their album as well as the ability to use a different approach to new music.

"Good to be settled here and knock it out this way," Kelley said. "We’ve done it differently in the past where we’ve taken maybe eight to ten months-time to record, and knocking it out this quick, it was different. It was fresh and just some really cool energy in the studio, scheming up, tweaking songs and trying to make them better, and I think we achieved that."