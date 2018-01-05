FGL’s Brian Kelley Meets Tyler Hubbard’s Baby Girl — And It’s Adorable

Turns out, proud new dad Tyler Hubbard isn’t the only fan of his new baby girl. His good friend, and fellow Florida Georgia Line frontman Brian Kelley got to meet Olivia Rose in person, and the encounter was shared on Instagram.

“Hard not to get emotional while meeting this precious angel today,” wrote Kelley. “Oh my Lord what a blessing! @thubbmusic @hayley_hubbard so so proud of y’all! What a beautiful story God is writing. Y’all got parents of the year on lock already.”

Olivia Rose was born on Dec. 23 to Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, who Hubbard said handled the birth like a pro.

“Watching Hayley go through the laboring process from start to finish and seeing the prize at the end of the race was pretty rewarding and really, really cool,” Hubbard shared with People. “It was definitely a special moment for both of us, and something we’ll never forget … Hayley was really strong and calm and relaxed. I couldn’t have been more proud of her the whole time.”

Perhaps Kelley and his wife, Brittney, will soon give Olivia Rose a playmate. The two wed in 2013.

Florida Georgia Line have limited shows over the next few months, while Hubbard enjoys time bonding with his new daughter. Updates will be posted on FGL’s website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/playbkplay