Tyler Farr and Wife Hannah Welcome Baby Girl 6 Weeks Early

✖

Tyler Farr and wife Hannah became parents for the first time last week, welcoming daughter Hollis Caroline six weeks early after "complications." "After some complications, we are excited and shocked that she is here six weeks early!" Farr and Hannah told PEOPLE of their daughter, who was born at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee, on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

Hollis was born one day after Hannah shared on her Instagram Story that she had been "unexpectedly" admitted to the hospital as a result of "preeclampsia & blood pressure issues." The newborn is now in the neonatal intensive care unit "but doing well," according to her parents. "We can't wait to bring our girl home!" they said. "Thank you to our doctors, nurses and everyone involved here at the hospital."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Farr (@tylerfarr)

Farr has shared several photos of his daughter since her arrival including a shot of Hannah holding Hollis as the new parents, both wearing masks, looked at the camera. "Hollis Caroline Farr joined the party early!" the singer captioned the snap. "So proud of my wife, Hannah. Hollis is getting stronger by the day and I’m so blessed to be her dad!"

Hannah shared the same photo and wrote, "What a whirlwind it has been! Still in shock & trying to process everything that’s taken place since Sunday! We are so happy & shocked to announce the arrival (6 weeks early) of our sweet baby girl! I got admitted to the hospital Sunday with preeclampsia & everything progressed rapidly! She is doing well in the NICU & we can’t wait to bring her home! Thanks for all the prayers & sweet messages!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Farr (@tylerfarr)

"We are in love," she concluded, sharing that it was a "good thing" she and Farr already had Hollis' name picked out. "Now to finish the rest as we were not prepared to have her here so early!" One of Farr's recent posts was a shot of himself feeding his daughter, which he captioned, "She's a little fighter."

Farr and Hannah originally announced in October that they were expecting their first child. "We are so excited, blessed and thankful to announce baby Farr coming in March 2021!" they told PEOPLE at the time. "In one of the most stressful and challenging years of our lives, words cannot express how much hope and joy we have found in this baby girl. We can't wait for this new adventure!"