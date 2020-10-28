Tyler Farr and Wife Hannah Expecting First Child

✖

Congratulations are in order for Tyler Farr and his wife Hannah, who announced this week that they are expecting their first child. The couple shared the news with PEOPLE, revealing that they are preparing to welcome a baby girl next year.

"We are so excited, blessed and thankful to announce baby Farr coming in March 2021!" they said. "In one of the most stressful and challenging years of our lives, words cannot express how much hope and joy we have found in this baby girl. We can't wait for this new adventure!" The duo shared their announcement alongside three photos from a maternity shoot, the first of which featured Farr and Hannah holding up a silver balloon that read, "Baby."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Farr (@tylerfarr) on Oct 27, 2020 at 11:26am PDT

The second photo was of the couple holding a sign that read, "Baby girl Farr coming March 2021," and the third was a snap of Farr and his wife cradling Hannah's baby bump.

"In one of the most stressful and challenging years of our lives, words cannot express how much hope and joy we have found in this baby girl," Farr wrote. "[Hannah] and I are excited to announce Baby Farr coming March 2021!" Hannah, an ICU registered nurse, shared the same photos and caption on her own Instagram page.

Farr and Hannah married in October 2016 at Mint Springs Farm in Nolensville, Tennessee. "Tyler and I are both laid back and we don’t like fancy things, so we wanted something that represented us and that wasn’t too far from our house," Hannah told PEOPLE at the time. "We wanted things to be simple and intimate."

The pair dated for three and a half years before tying the knot, and Farr told PEOPLE that he knew quickly that Hannah was the one.

"I’ve only had a few serious relationships in my life and I was not expecting to fall off the deep end when I met her," he recalled. "But when I first began spending time with her, it was just over. I just knew. She is probably the kindest person I’ve ever met."